Folk singer Malini Awasthi celebrated Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 win with a special song. In the final vs New Zealand, fifties from Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan helped India post a record-breaking total of 255/6 in Ahmedabad.

Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi has dedicated a special song to Team India's win, sharing her hopes for the team's victory. Speaking to ANI, the singer extended also her best wishes for the Indian players as Team India faces New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Record-Breaking Innings

Coming to the match, Majestic fifties from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and a late cameo from Shivam Dube propelled India to a massive 255/6 India posted the highest total ever in the final of a T20 World Cup. Dube slammed an unbeaten 26 off just 8 balls. He smashed James Neesham for 24 runs in the final over.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in Ahmedabad.

Explosive Opening Partnership

India's opening duo, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have exposed New Zealand's lack of big-match experience in the powerplay. After a watchful first couple of overs, India hit top gear, clobbering 24 in the fourth over as Samson-Sharma became the first opening duo to score a 50+ stand in a T20 World Cup final.

Celebrities Cheer for Team India

Joining the packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were several celebrities who also cheered aloud from the stands. Among there were actors Aparshakti Khurana, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash.

Celebrities also took to their social media handles and shared their excitement as many turned on their television screens to catch the live match.