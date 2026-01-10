Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Best Movies of The Actor You Must Watch Today
Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Hrithik Roshan isn’t just a star — he’s a phenomenon. Intense drama to stylish action, filmography has something for movie lover. If you’re planning a Hrithik marathon on his birthday, here are 5 absolute must-watch films
Celebrating Hrithik Roshan’s birthday calls for a special cinematic treat. From romance and drama to action-packed blockbusters, his films have defined generations of Bollywood lovers. If you’re planning a movie marathon today, here’s a handpicked list of his most unforgettable performances that truly showcase his star power.
War (2019)
High-octane action, breathtaking stunts, and screen presence at its peak. A modern blockbuster showcasing his physical transformation and intensity
Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
A grand historical epic where Hrithik delivered grace, power, and royal magnetism as Emperor Akbar.
Dhoom 2 (2006)
Stylish, slick, and iconic. His role as Aryan set new standards for Bollywood action and charm.
Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)
A heartwarming story of friendship and innocence. Hrithik’s portrayal of Rohit remains one of the most loved performances in Bollywood.
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)
The film that made him an overnight sensation. A perfect mix of romance, music, and mystery that introduced India to a new superstar.
