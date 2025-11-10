- Home
Yami Gautam's 'Haq' and Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' are giving each other tough competition. Both films saw huge growth on the second day. But on the third day, they had to settle for a slight increase. Find out how much the films earned
How much did 'Haq' earn on its third day?
'Haq', starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, collected about ₹3.75 crore on its third day. This is just 11.9% more than its second-day earnings. On its second day, it had earned 91.42% more than its first day.
What is the total collection of 'Haq' in three days?
As per sacnilk.com, 'Haq' earned ₹1.75 crore on day one, ₹3.35 crore on day two, and about ₹3.75 crore on day three. The total three-day collection is around ₹8.85 crore.
'The Girlfriend's' third-day collection
Rashmika Mandanna and Dikshit Shetty's 'The Girlfriend' had a similar fate to 'Haq' on its third day. The film collected about ₹3 crore on Sunday. This is over 17% more than its second-day earnings. On its second day, the film had earned 96.15% more than its first day.
What is the total three-day collection of 'The Girlfriend'?
'The Girlfriend' opened with ₹1.3 crore. It collected ₹2.55 crore on day two (a 96.15% jump) and around ₹3 crore on day three. The total three-day collection is now about ₹6.80 crore.
Haq or The Girlfriend, which film has a bigger budget?
According to reports, 'Haq', directed by Suparn Verma, was made on a budget of about ₹20-25 crore, making it more expensive than 'The Girlfriend'. Rahul Ravindran's 'The Girlfriend' has a reported budget of around ₹15 crore.