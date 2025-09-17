Housefull 5 to Son of Sardaar 2: Top Opening Day Earners in the Comedy Genre
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 is creating buzz as fans await its release. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the comedy’s advance bookings are live, with strong first-day earnings expected.
Trade analysts say that if Jolly LLB 3 wants to top the list of Hindi comedy films of 2025, it will have to beat Housefull 5 in terms of earnings. Let's find out how much the comedy films released this year earned on their first day.
Director Tarun Mansukhani's multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 5, released in June this year, earned 24.35 crores on its opening day. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and others in lead roles.
Director Vijay Kumar Arora's comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, released in August, did a business of 7.25 crores on its first day. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, and others in lead roles.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's fantasy romantic comedy film Bhool Chuk Maaf was released in May this year. This movie by director Karan Sharma did a business of 7.20 crores on the first day.
The romantic comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, had Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film collected 1.75 crores on its opening day. The film was released in February this year.
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic comedy film Loveyapa was released in February this year. This film by director Advait Chandan earned 1.25 crores on its first day.