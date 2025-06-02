- Home
'Housefull 5' cast net worth: Whose the richest actor among Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and others
The multi-star comedy film 'Housefull 5' releases on June 6th. This film features 19 prominent stars. Let's find out the net worth of 10 of the most popular stars
| Published : Jun 02 2025, 09:09 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Social Media
A mainstay since the beginning, Akshay Kumar's net worth is estimated at a whopping ₹2500 crore.
210
Image Credit : Social Media
Fardeen Khan makes his Housefull debut. His net worth is reportedly around ₹330 crore.
310
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanjay Dutt joins the Housefull franchise for the first time. His net worth is estimated at ₹295 crore.
410
Image Credit : Social Media
Abhishek Bachchan, seen in the third installment, returns for Housefull 5. His net worth is around ₹280 crore.
510
Image Credit : Social Media
Johnny Lever, previously in Housefull 2, returns. He boasts a net worth of approximately ₹245 crore.
610
Image Credit : Social Media
Jackie Shroff is among the newcomers to the franchise. His net worth is estimated at ₹212 crore.
710
Image Credit : Social Media
Nana Patekar makes his Housefull debut. His net worth is approximately ₹80 crore.
810
Image Credit : Social Media
Chunky Pandey, a franchise regular, is known for his Aakhri Pasta role. He has a net worth of around ₹150 crore.
910
Image Credit : Social Media
Riteish Deshmukh, another mainstay, has been with the franchise since the first film. His net worth is about ₹114 crore.
1010
Image Credit : Social Media
Dino Morea makes his first appearance in the Housefull franchise. His net worth is reportedly around ₹150 crore.
