The new song 'The Fugdi Dance' from the upcoming multi-starrer film 'Housefull 5' has been released. The song features all the stars of the film performing the popular Fugdi dance of Maharashtra. Nana Patekar's energy at 74 is particularly noteworthy. He is seen dancing with full enthusiasm alongside the entire cast. There are several scenes where you won't be able to stop yourself from admiring his energy levels.

Who sang and composed The Phoogdi Dance?

The song 'The Fugdi Dance' is sung by Marathi singer Kunal Ghorpade, popularly known as Kratex. He also composed the music along with Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are also by Kratex. The rap is performed by Patya The Rock. The combination of all these artists, along with the fun performance of the film's star cast, makes this song fantastic. You can watch the song below, shared by Akshay Kumar on social media.

When is 'Housefull 5' with 18 stars releasing?

'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Soundarya Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, and Dino Morea. Releasing on June 6th, this film is the fifth installment of 'Housefull,' which started in 2010. The other three parts were released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, respectively. Each part of this madness-filled franchise has been a hit. Now it remains to be seen how 'Housefull 5' performs at the box office.