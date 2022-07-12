Romantic videos and pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share US trip memories; fans shouldn't miss it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted pictures and videos from the 'Gunday' actor's birthday vacation to the US on Instagram.

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived home from the US. Despite their busy filming schedules, the pair managed to spend quality time together while on their week-long vacation.

    A few days ago, July 06, Ranveer Singh turned 37, and Deepika Padukone was there to help him celebrate. The pair recently posted images from their unique birthday festivities when they were in the United States for the actor's birthday. Ranveer and Deepika went outside to celebrate the actor's birthday, just as in his most recent Bear Grylls episode. (Video)
     

    Both Ranveer and Deepika posted pictures from the trip via Instagram. While Deepika uploaded pictures from their time at the beach and their bike rides, Ranveer's post was all about exploring the environment. (Video)

    Ranveer posted pictures of his birthday photo dump with the message, "Love to Love you #baby #birthday #photodump."

    While Deepika posted a picture of their vacation and commented, "May we be abundantly blessed with experiences and adventures in our life... #happybirthday @ranveersingh #thanks"
     

    Early on Monday morning, Ranveer and Deepika flew back to Mumbai from the US. Despite their busy filming schedules, the pair managed to spend quality time together while on their week-long vacation. On Monday morning, July 11, they were photographed leaving the Mumbai airport while holding hands and wearing matching tracksuits.

    The pair also went to an NRI convention in San Jose when they were in the country, where Deepika Padukone was the head guest. Also Read: Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour

    On social media, a number of images and videos of the pair jamming at Shankar Mahadevan's concert went viral. They continued on Ranveer's birthday vacation shortly after these incidents and spent the following several days loving the adventurous life. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy vacay on yacht in Nevada

