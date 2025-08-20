Hostages to Suthravaakyam: 10 Movies, Web Series hitting OTT this Week
New movies, web series are releasing this week on various OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix. Get ready for double entertainment with fantastic titles like 'The Map That Leads to You,' 'Suthravaakyam,' 'Maa,' and ‘Marison’
1. The Map That Leads to You
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 20, 2025
This American romantic drama from Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Lasse Hallström, stars Madeline Cline, KJ Apa, and Sofia Wylie.
2. Suthravaakyam
Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play
Release Date: August 21, 2025
This Malayalam comedy-drama, directed by Eugene Jose Chiramel, hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and is now coming to OTT. Starring Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, and Deepak Parambol.
3. Hostages
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 21, 2025
This British political thriller miniseries, created by Matt Charman, stars Julie Delpy and Sarain Jones. It tells a fictional story about the French President and the British Prime Minister.
5. Invasion Season 3 Episode 1
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Release Date: August 22, 2025
This American science fiction series, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, stars William Fichtner, Eddie Cibrian, Kari Matchett, and Lisa Sheridan.
6. Thalaivan Thalaiv
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 22, 2025
This Tamil family comedy-drama, directed by Pandiraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. It hit theaters on July 25 and is now coming to OTT.
7. Marison
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 22, 2025
This Tamil crime thriller, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, stars Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. It was released in theaters on July 25, 2025, and is now hitting OTT.
8. Peacemaker Season 2
Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
Release Date: August 22, 2025
The first season of this American superhero series, created by James Gunn, streamed in January 2022. Starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland.
9. Eenie Meenie
Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
Release Date: August 22, 2025
This American heist thriller, directed by Shawn Simmons, stars Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, and Randall Park.
10. Upload Season 4
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 25, 2025
This American science fiction comedy-drama, created by Greg Daniels, premiered in May 2020. It's returning for its fourth season, starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo.