Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood?

As gross as it may sound, Megan Fox in a recent interview revealed that she and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has shared a bizarre piece of information about her fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly and herself. The two have been in the news since they announced their engagement in January, this year. And more recently, they made headlines for wearing each other’s blood in vials around their necks. In a recent interview, Megan Fox has revealed the couple’s love is a little more personal; they go on to share their blood – rather, drinking each other’s blood. This, she revealed, when she was asked about her engagement announcement with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with Galmour UK, Megan Fox said, “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood.”

Megan Fox further went on to reveal that they do so for “ritual purposes only”. “It is just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she added. ALSO READ: BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

Explaining more about their ‘unique’ way of professing their love for one another, Megan Fox said, “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

