Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood?

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    As gross as it may sound, Megan Fox in a recent interview revealed that she and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hollywood actress Megan Fox has shared a bizarre piece of information about her fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly and herself. The two have been in the news since they announced their engagement in January, this year. And more recently, they made headlines for wearing each other’s blood in vials around their necks.

    In a recent interview, Megan Fox has revealed the couple’s love is a little more personal; they go on to share their blood – rather, drinking each other’s blood. This, she revealed, when she was asked about her engagement announcement with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    In an interview with Galmour UK, Megan Fox said, “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood.”

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Megan Fox further went on to reveal that they do so for “ritual purposes only”. “It is just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she added.

    ALSO READ: BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Explaining more about their ‘unique’ way of professing their love for one another, Megan Fox said, “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

    Image: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

    Well, as bizarre as it may sound, it is something that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly abide by. Meanwhile, the couple had announced their engagement in January. Kelly brought an emerald ring studded with diamonds for his finance. He proposed to her at the very same spot, under a tree, from where they had started dating.

    ALSO READ: Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 12 top selling phone Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022 report gcw

    iPhone 12 top selling phone, Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022: Report

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp asserts Liverpool will not underestimate Villareal-ayh

    Champions League: Jurgen Klopp asserts Liverpool will not underestimate Villareal

    Kushboo Sundar on Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, whom she met two weeks ago (Exclusive) RBA

    Khushbu Sundar on Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, whom she met two weeks ago (Exclusive)

    LIC IPO Company fixes price band with discount for employees policyholders gcw

    LIC IPO: Company fixes price band with discount for employees, policyholders

    Like Hitler, does Russia's Putin suffer from Parkinson's? Viral videos spark suspicion snt

    Like Hitler, does Russia's Putin suffer from Parkinson's? Viral videos spark suspicion

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon