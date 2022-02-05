  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Tracy Romulus? Know about Kim Kardashian’s friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation

    First Published Feb 5, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West accused Tracy Romulus of ‘manipulating’ Kim.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    The divorce feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has taken a fresh turn after the latter accused Tracy Romulus of manipulating. The accusations came in after Kim accused Ye of being a bad co-parent. It all started when Kanye West put out a post on social media, raising his concern over daughter North West’s social media usage.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian also took to social media to respond to Kanye West’s post, slamming him for being a bad co-parent. This started a war of words between the two on Instagram. In another post, Kanye accused Kim of making him take a drug test. He also accused Tracy Romulus of manipulating Kim.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    So, who is Tracy Romulus? Tracy is a businesswoman and a close friend of Kim Kardashian. She is also the Chief Financial Officer for Kim Kardashian West (KKW) brands which include Skims, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    Tracy Romulus is the second hand of Kim Kardashian. She takes marketing decisions for Kim’s brands and has been working with the reality TV star since the year 2017. Before working for Kim, Tracy was the assistant of Kelly Cutrone. In the year 2006, Tracy started her own agency by the name of Industry Public Relations.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    Tracy Romulus also worked briefly with Kanye West. Since she was associated with Kim Kardashian, Tracy worked on Ye’s Yeezy line. Tracy and her husband, Ray Romulus, were present at the time when in October 2013, Ye had proposed to Kim.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    Ray Romulus, a music producer, has worked with singers such as Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Ye. Tracy Romulus and Ray have three children from their marriage - Ryan, Remi and Raf. In fact, Kim’s eldest daughter North West is rumoured to be close friends with Tracy’s elder daughter Ryan.

    Hollywood Who is Tracy Romulus Know about Kim Kardashian friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation drb

    Image: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

    Tracy Romulus and her husband Ray Romulus had also attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding which was held in May 2014. The Romulus couple was last seen with Kim and Ye in September 2021.

    ALSO READ: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok drb

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer RCB

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again

    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls

    Collection from liquor store to be used for infrastructure development in Delhi, says Bhagwant Mann - ADT

    Collection from liquor store to be used for infrastructure development in Delhi, says Bhagwant Mann

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok drb

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon