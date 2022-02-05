Who is Tracy Romulus? Know about Kim Kardashian’s friend whom Kanye West accused of manipulation

Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West accused Tracy Romulus of ‘manipulating’ Kim.

The divorce feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has taken a fresh turn after the latter accused Tracy Romulus of manipulating. The accusations came in after Kim accused Ye of being a bad co-parent. It all started when Kanye West put out a post on social media, raising his concern over daughter North West’s social media usage.

Kim Kardashian also took to social media to respond to Kanye West’s post, slamming him for being a bad co-parent. This started a war of words between the two on Instagram. In another post, Kanye accused Kim of making him take a drug test. He also accused Tracy Romulus of manipulating Kim. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

So, who is Tracy Romulus? Tracy is a businesswoman and a close friend of Kim Kardashian. She is also the Chief Financial Officer for Kim Kardashian West (KKW) brands which include Skims, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance.

Tracy Romulus is the second hand of Kim Kardashian. She takes marketing decisions for Kim’s brands and has been working with the reality TV star since the year 2017. Before working for Kim, Tracy was the assistant of Kelly Cutrone. In the year 2006, Tracy started her own agency by the name of Industry Public Relations.

Tracy Romulus also worked briefly with Kanye West. Since she was associated with Kim Kardashian, Tracy worked on Ye’s Yeezy line. Tracy and her husband, Ray Romulus, were present at the time when in October 2013, Ye had proposed to Kim.

Ray Romulus, a music producer, has worked with singers such as Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Ye. Tracy Romulus and Ray have three children from their marriage - Ryan, Remi and Raf. In fact, Kim’s eldest daughter North West is rumoured to be close friends with Tracy’s elder daughter Ryan.

