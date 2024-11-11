Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins Yash's 'TOXIC'; Promises high-octane fight sequences

Hollywood action director JJ Perry has arrived in Mumbai to design intense fight sequences for Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic. Known for his work on blockbusters like Iron Man and John Wick 2, Perry's action scenes, including hand-to-hand combat and gunfights, promise electrifying moments.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Hollywood's renowned action director JJ Perry has arrived in Mumbai to work on the much-awaited film Toxic, starring rocking star Yash. Perry, famous for his work on blockbuster action films like Iron Man, X-Men, and John Wick 2, will be designing thrilling action sequences for the movie.

article_image2

The renowned action director, known for his expertise in creating high-intensity combat scenes, is bringing his unique style to TOXIC. The film promises to feature intense fight sequences, including hand-to-hand combat and gunfights, much like the Hollywood action blockbusters Perry is famous for.
 

article_image3

JJ Perry has already crafted a special action set piece for the movie, a trial video of which has been approved by both Yash and director Geethu Mohandas. This approval marks an exciting step forward for the film’s action sequences.

article_image4

Each action sequence is uniquely composed. Perry created a trial video of action set pieces, approved by Yash and director Geethu Mohandas.

article_image5

The shooting of Toxic is currently underway at the HMT Factory premises in Bangalore. A special set has also been set up in Mumbai, where shooting will continue for the next 60 days. During this time, a special action sequence directed by JJ Perry will also be filmed. Fans of Yash can expect some electrifying action moments as Toxic promises to raise the bar with Hollywood-style fight scenes, designed by one of the industry's best action directors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH] ATG

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention anr

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj anr

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon