Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins Yash's 'TOXIC'; Promises high-octane fight sequences

Hollywood action director JJ Perry has arrived in Mumbai to design intense fight sequences for Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic. Known for his work on blockbusters like Iron Man and John Wick 2, Perry's action scenes, including hand-to-hand combat and gunfights, promise electrifying moments.

Hollywood's renowned action director JJ Perry has arrived in Mumbai to work on the much-awaited film Toxic, starring rocking star Yash. Perry, famous for his work on blockbuster action films like Iron Man, X-Men, and John Wick 2, will be designing thrilling action sequences for the movie.

The renowned action director, known for his expertise in creating high-intensity combat scenes, is bringing his unique style to TOXIC. The film promises to feature intense fight sequences, including hand-to-hand combat and gunfights, much like the Hollywood action blockbusters Perry is famous for.



JJ Perry has already crafted a special action set piece for the movie, a trial video of which has been approved by both Yash and director Geethu Mohandas. This approval marks an exciting step forward for the film’s action sequences.

Each action sequence is uniquely composed. Perry created a trial video of action set pieces, approved by Yash and director Geethu Mohandas.

The shooting of Toxic is currently underway at the HMT Factory premises in Bangalore. A special set has also been set up in Mumbai, where shooting will continue for the next 60 days. During this time, a special action sequence directed by JJ Perry will also be filmed. Fans of Yash can expect some electrifying action moments as Toxic promises to raise the bar with Hollywood-style fight scenes, designed by one of the industry's best action directors.

Latest Videos