Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets you should never share for peaceful life

1. Maintain secrecy if you don't want to harm yourself

According to Chanakya, there are some things that should not be told to anyone. This causes harm to oneself. If someone else knows those things, it has a bad effect on your life.

2. Never let anyone know about financial losses

All of us suffer financial losses many times in our lives. According to Chanakya, this should not be mentioned to anyone. People will distance themselves from you if they know.

3. One should never let anyone know about their sorrows

According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not share the sorrow of one's mind with anyone. Because your loved ones will make fun of you behind your back knowing your sorrow.

4. You should keep it a secret from everyone

Respect and insult happen in all of our lives. But mention the respect. Insults should not be mentioned to anyone. It has a bad effect.

5. If you get respect somewhere, tell everyone about it

According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not tell anyone about one's insults. It affects respect. You may be even more sad.

