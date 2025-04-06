Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets you should never share for peaceful life

Lifestyle
According to Chanakya, there are some things that should not be told to anyone. This causes harm to oneself. If someone else knows those things, it has a bad effect on your life.
All of us suffer financial losses many times in our lives. According to Chanakya, this should not be mentioned to anyone. People will distance themselves from you if they know.
According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not share the sorrow of one's mind with anyone. Because your loved ones will make fun of you behind your back knowing your sorrow.
Respect and insult happen in all of our lives. But mention the respect. Insults should not be mentioned to anyone. It has a bad effect.
According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not tell anyone about one's insults. It affects respect. You may be even more sad.
