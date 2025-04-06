Entertainment

THIS is Pakistan's richest Hindu actor; Check net worth here

Hindu Star Shines in Pakistani Serial

The series 'Qarz-e-Jaan' is very popular in Pakistan these days, in which Usama Khan and Yumna Zaidi play the lead roles. A Hindu star is also making headlines in this show

Who is this Hindu Actor from Pakistan Appearing in 'Qarz-e-Jaan'?

Bakhtiyar is a character in 'Qarz-e-Jaan'. The actor who has played this character is Hindu and his name is Deepak Perwani

Deepak Perwani Included Among Pakistan's Richest Hindus

According to a report by Siasat.com, Deepak Perwani is among the richest Hindus in Pakistan. He is not only an actor but also a fashion designer

Deepak Perwani Entered the Fashion Industry at the Age of 20

Deepak Perwani was born in 1974 in a Sindhi Hindu family. He entered the fashion industry at the age of just 20. In 1994, he launched his menswear line

Deepak Perwani Runs a Couture House Under His Own Name

Deepak Perwani launched a couture house in 1996, named Deepak Perwani (DP). This couture house makes bridal and formal wear

Deepak Perwani Holds World Record for Designing Largest Kurta

Deepak Perwani holds the Guinness World Record for designing the world's largest kurta (101 feet long, 800 kg heavy), which was prepared by 50 tailors in 30 days

Deepak Perwani's Net Worth

According to the same report, Deepak Perwani has assets worth approximately 71 crore rupees. He has appeared on TV shows like 'Mere Pass Pass', 'Very Filmy' and 'Khubsoorat'

