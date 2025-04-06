THIS is Pakistan's richest Hindu actor; Check net worth here

Entertainment
The series 'Qarz-e-Jaan' is very popular in Pakistan these days, in which Usama Khan and Yumna Zaidi play the lead roles. A Hindu star is also making headlines in this show
Bakhtiyar is a character in 'Qarz-e-Jaan'. The actor who has played this character is Hindu and his name is Deepak Perwani
According to a report by Siasat.com, Deepak Perwani is among the richest Hindus in Pakistan. He is not only an actor but also a fashion designer
Deepak Perwani was born in 1974 in a Sindhi Hindu family. He entered the fashion industry at the age of just 20. In 1994, he launched his menswear line
Deepak Perwani launched a couture house in 1996, named Deepak Perwani (DP). This couture house makes bridal and formal wear
Deepak Perwani holds the Guinness World Record for designing the world's largest kurta (101 feet long, 800 kg heavy), which was prepared by 50 tailors in 30 days
According to the same report, Deepak Perwani has assets worth approximately 71 crore rupees. He has appeared on TV shows like 'Mere Pass Pass', 'Very Filmy' and 'Khubsoorat'
