Business

7 tips to keep in mind while refueling your vehicle

Image credits: Getty

Some people say this

Some believe that avoiding round figures will protect you from fraud.

Image credits: Getty

Claiming it's just a myth

Another section claims that this is just a belief and has no scientific basis whatsoever.

Image credits: Getty

Sealed by officials, some say

The metering unit of each nozzle in the pump is calibrated and sealed by Legal Metrology officials in the presence of oil company representatives.

Image credits: Getty

There are some ways to escape fraud

Here are some other tips to help you escape fraud at petrol pumps.

Image credits: Getty

1. Go to different pumps

Those who regularly fill fuel from the same pump should buy fuel from different pumps for a few days.

Image credits: Getty

2. System reset

Make sure the meter is at zero before filling fuel. That is, make sure the system has been reset.

Image credits: Getty

3. Get out and provide

Get out of the car and watch the fueling carefully. Also pay attention to the changing amount in the machine and the pipe.

Image credits: Getty

4. Stand carefully

If an employee talks to another employee while filling fuel in your vehicle, your attention may be diverted.

Image credits: Getty

5. Do not take the nozzle immediately

Do not allow nozzle to be removed from the tank immediately after filling fuel. The fuel for the money given will remain in the pipe. Make sure the last drop falls into the tank.

Image credits: Getty

6. Distance between machine and vehicle

Park vehicle away from machine, taking into account the length of pipe. This will avoid fuel remaining in pipe. If pipe is bent, the fuel will not fall completely into the tank.

Image credits: Getty

7. Be vigilant

Make sure the employee locks the nozzle and does not interrupt it until it reaches the cut-off point.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate SURGES on Ram Navami: Check 24k gold rates for 6th April

Qatar Gold Rate on April 5: 24k 8 gm gold RISES by QAR 4

UAE Gold Rate on April 5: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 6

Gold Prices DROP on Durga Ashtami: Check the latest rates on April 5