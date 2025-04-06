7 tips to keep in mind while refueling your vehicle

Business
Some believe that avoiding round figures will protect you from fraud.
Another section claims that this is just a belief and has no scientific basis whatsoever.
The metering unit of each nozzle in the pump is calibrated and sealed by Legal Metrology officials in the presence of oil company representatives.
Here are some other tips to help you escape fraud at petrol pumps.
Those who regularly fill fuel from the same pump should buy fuel from different pumps for a few days.
Make sure the meter is at zero before filling fuel. That is, make sure the system has been reset.
Get out of the car and watch the fueling carefully. Also pay attention to the changing amount in the machine and the pipe.
If an employee talks to another employee while filling fuel in your vehicle, your attention may be diverted.
Do not allow nozzle to be removed from the tank immediately after filling fuel. The fuel for the money given will remain in the pipe. Make sure the last drop falls into the tank.
Park vehicle away from machine, taking into account the length of pipe. This will avoid fuel remaining in pipe. If pipe is bent, the fuel will not fall completely into the tank.
Make sure the employee locks the nozzle and does not interrupt it until it reaches the cut-off point.
