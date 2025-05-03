Image Credit : our own

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced under the Wall Poster Cinema banner by Prashanti Tipirneni, along with Nani's own production house, Yunanimous Productions. Following the success of Vishwak Sen's Hit: The First Case and Adivi Sesh's Hit: The Second Case, expectations were high for the third installment. Nani's reputation as a reliable box office draw in Telugu cinema further fueled anticipation. Nani is also a producer for the Hit franchise.