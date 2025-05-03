- Home
Nani's Hit 3 exceeded box office expectations, grossing over 60 crore rupees. The action thriller marks the third installment in the Hit franchise.
Nani's latest film, Hit 3, has been making waves. The previously released teaser trended on social media, featuring Nani as Arjun Sarkar. The teaser, titled "Sarkar's Lathi," created significant buzz. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film, released on May 1st, has surpassed trade analysts' predictions, grossing over 60 crore rupees.
Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced under the Wall Poster Cinema banner by Prashanti Tipirneni, along with Nani's own production house, Yunanimous Productions. Following the success of Vishwak Sen's Hit: The First Case and Adivi Sesh's Hit: The Second Case, expectations were high for the third installment. Nani's reputation as a reliable box office draw in Telugu cinema further fueled anticipation. Nani is also a producer for the Hit franchise.
The teaser showcased Nani in a powerful and violent police avatar, a departure from his previous roles. He plays a character investigating a series of murders plaguing the police force. Hit 3 is considered one of the most hyped films of Nani's career. Director Sailesh Kolanu, backed by a substantial budget and a skilled technical team, has delivered a compelling cinematic experience.
The film's crew includes cinematography by Sanu John Varghese, music by Mickey J Meyer, editing by Karthika Srinivas R, production design by Sree Nagendra Thangala, story by Sailesh Kolanu, executive production by S Venkataratnam (Venkat), sound mixing by Suran G, line production by Abhilash Mandhadpu, chief co-direction by Venkat Maddirala, costume design by Nani Komarusu, special effects by Sync Cinema, VFX supervision by VFX DTM, DI by B2h Studios, colorist S Raghunath Varma, marketing by First Show, and PR by Sabari.