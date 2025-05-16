THESE 7 popular actresses reportedly REFUSED to work with Akshay Kumar
Several Bollywood actresses have refused to work with Akshay Kumar. From Shilpa Shetty to Katrina Kaif, what are the reasons behind these actresses' refusals?
| Published : May 16 2025, 08:45 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa Shetty
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were once a couple. After their breakup, Shetty reportedly refused to work with him.
Image Credit : Social Media
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar starred in several hit films together. However, after their breakup, Tandon reportedly declined further collaborations.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have never worked together. Ranaut reportedly rejected offers for films like 'Airlift' and 'Rustom'.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji has reportedly turned down multiple offers to work with Akshay Kumar. The reasons remain undisclosed.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aishwarya Rai
According to media reports, the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Akshay Kumar, but she declined.
Image Credit : Social Media
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif reportedly received an offer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' but rejected it.
Image Credit : Social Media
Disha Patani
Media reports suggest Disha Patani is also on the list of actresses who have refused to work with Akshay Kumar.
