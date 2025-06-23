Hina Khan to Gaurav Khanna: 7 Indian stars making a comeback on television
From Gaurav Khanna to Avika Gor, many familiar faces are returning to rock the TV scene. New shows, new characters, and new entertainment – see which of your favorite actors are making a comeback
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 06:39 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj in Anupamaa, is rumored to be returning to the show. While unconfirmed, his return could boost the show's ratings.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan
Amidst cancer treatment, Hina Khan will soon appear in 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' alongside her husband, Rocky Jaiswal.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi is making her TV comeback with 'Laughter Chefs', as revealed by the actress herself.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya is also returning to TV with Laughter Chefs Season 2 after recently giving birth to twins.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Avika Gor
Avika Gor will soon be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' alongside her fiancé, as revealed in a recent promo.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Paras Kalnawat
After shows like Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat will soon be seen in 'Parineeti', exciting his fans.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Isha Malviya
Reports suggest Isha Malviya will lead in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, though unconfirmed by either party.
Top Stories