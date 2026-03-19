The story of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari. He dreams of being a patriotic, idealistic soldier but circumstances force him to change his identity and become a name feared by his enemies. The film picks up right where the last part ended, but this time, the focus is on the man behind the mission.

The story unfolds in 6 chapters, and with each chapter, Hamza's character becomes more complex, dangerous, and emotionally broken. The film blends espionage, gang wars, and terror networks to show a world that feels very close to reality, even though it's fiction.