    Here's how Katrina Kaif reacted to Deepika Padukone's glamourous pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was all love for Deepika Padukone's pregnancy photoshoot, which she shared on her social media pages. The photos quickly went viral, and Katrina reacted to them in the comments section. Deepika is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh.

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina Kaif expressed her love for Deepika Padukone, the mother-to-be. The Piku actress astonished fans by sharing photographs from her pregnancy session with Ranveer Singh. Deepika flaunted her baby bulge in the images. The photographs quickly went viral, and Katrina reacted in the comments area.

    article_image2

    The Tiger actress dropped "" emojis and showered her with love. However, Katrina wasn't the only one who reacted to the post. Priyanka Chopra also commented on the post. "❤️," she wrote.

    article_image3

    The shoot also smote Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. While Arjun dropped "❤️" emojis, Malaika also showered the post with heart emojis.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika and Ranveer astonished fans with their photographs. Deepika was photographed wearing various styles to show off her baby belly, ranging from casual, undone jeans to transparent dresses. The actress is due in September.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We've also learnt that Deepika intends to return to work in 2025 and wants to spend the next six months caring for her child.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    ""Her maternity leave will stretch until March next year. Following that, she'll wi immediately begin filming the sequel to Kalki with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas,"" the insider stated. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We also announced that Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 will be released in January-February 2025. She intends to begin filming The Intern, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, next year.

