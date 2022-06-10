'Her name starts with C': New details of woman Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with emerges

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called it quits last week after being in a relationship for 11 years.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Pop star Shakira and her Spanish football partner Gerard Pique announced their separation after 11 years on June 4, sending fans of the couple into a tizzy. However, the couple, who have two children together, continue to hit the headlines with reports suggesting the Barcelona star cheated on the Colombian singer, which led to their separation.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The Barcelona defender and the singer from Barranquilla were lauded as one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world. Though the couple were not married, fans dreamed of seeing them together for much longer.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    According to El Periodico, new details of the woman the Barcelona star is accused of cheating Shakira with have emerged. Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez, who unveiled the love scandal first, the footballer met his 'special friend' several times since their first encounter.

    Also read: Did Shakira drop BIG hint of Gerard Pique cheating on her in April? Details here

    Image Credit: La Traviesa official website

    La Traviesa, a famous nightclub in Barcelona, was reported to be the reunion spot between Pique and his alleged new lover. Located in Tuset, the bar is a famous nightlife spot around the Spanish city.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    According to the journalists, Pique's alleged new girlfriend deleted her social media accounts, and sources close to the duo confirmed she had more than 300 posts on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    "She's 22 years old, she's blonde, she's a student and an event model," they claimed earlier. Now, Fa and Vazquez have claimed Pique's alleged new girlfriend's name begins with the letter C. Though there is no official word on the Shakira-Pique situation, barring the statement released by the singer's communication agency, new details continue to hit the headlines.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Earlier, Spanish media house Marca, quoting journalist Antonio Aviles, claimed the decision to release the joint statement was a unilateral one on the part of Shakira. The move is said to have taken the Barcelona star by surprise.

    Also read: Who is Suzy Cortez? Ultra-hot Brazilian model claiming Pique asked her 'butt size'

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Aviles, who appeared on 'Viva la Vida' show, further claimed that people close to the Pique assured him that there was 'no infidelity' on the part of the footballer. He also claimed that the Spaniard and singer had had an 'open relationship' over the past few years. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In May, Shakira travelled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique, who was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona. The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders.

