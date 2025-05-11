- Home
- Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 7 Bollywood actresses over 70 and their timeless fitness secrets
Mothers Day 2025. This Sunday, Mothers Day is celebrated worldwide. On this occasion, we introduce you to Bollywood mothers over 70 who have maintained their fitness and figures.
Celebrating Mother’s Day with Bollywood moms over 70 who inspire us by prioritizing fitness, health, and grace—proving age is just a number in staying active.
76-year-old Hema Malini stays youthful and radiant through regular yoga, Bharatanatyam dance practice, a balanced diet, and a disciplined lifestyle focused on inner and outer wellness.
80-year-old Sharmila Tagore maintains her grace and fitness with regular yoga, meditation, mindful living, and a calm routine that nurtures both body and soul.
77-year-old Jaya Bachchan credits her glowing skin and calm demeanor to a consistent routine of yoga, meditation, and a simple, balanced lifestyle.
73-year-old Zeenat Aman maintains her iconic curvy figure with regular yoga, daily walking, a balanced diet, and a positive outlook that reflects in her graceful presence.
77-year-old Moushumi Chatterjee maintains her youthful charm through regular yoga, a healthy lifestyle, and staying mentally active with family time and light-hearted daily routines.
81-year-old Tanuja stays fit and energetic through daily yoga, meditation, and a balanced lifestyle that keeps her mind and body in harmony.
76-year-old Poonam Sinha maintains her slim figure through a disciplined diet, regular fitness routines, and a lifestyle focused on health, balance, and well-being.
74-year-old Shabana Azmi prioritizes fitness and a balanced diet, embracing a healthy lifestyle that keeps her active, radiant, and mentally sharp.