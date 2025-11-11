- Home
Hema Malini Net Worth 2025: Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini has not only conquered cinema but also politics and business, amassing assets worth many crores. Let's look at her net worth.
Hema Malini Net Worth
Hema Malini was Bollywood's dream girl. Now busy with politics, she last acted in the 2020 film 'Shimla Mirchi.' Hema is also a producer, director, and a skilled dancer.
Hema Malini busy in politics
She started her political career in 2003. She was a Rajya Sabha MP until 2009, then became BJP's General Secretary. She won the Mathura seat in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections.
Hema Malini's Net Worth
While filing her nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini declared her total net worth as Rs 123.6 crore, with assets of Rs 122.19 crore and liabilities of Rs 1.42 crore.
Hema Malini's Car Collection
Though away from films, Hema Malini earns well from ads, business, and rent. She owns properties in various cities and has a car collection including a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi Q5.
Hema Malini born in Tamil Nadu
Born in Tamil Nadu in 1948, Hema Malini debuted in the 1963 Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam.' She later became a Bollywood dream girl. She married Dharmendra in 1980 and has two daughters, Esha and Ahana.