    Has Kangana Ranaut been ditched in LOVE? Here's what her latest post hints

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
    OMG! Kangana Ranaut's cryptic post on Instagram story indicates something fishy is happening in her love life; read this NOW

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen expressing her thoughts about everything on her social media pages. From making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media saying Indira Gandhi 'crushed' Khalistanis to getting disappointed by PM Modi's decision to dismiss the contentious farm laws and many more.
     

    Today, Kangana Ranaut started her week with a romantic picture for a change with endearing captions. We all know, the actress has been very unlucky in love; just look into her list of link-ups and break-ups etc.
     

    Today, the multiple National Award winner's shared an Insta story that left us thinking about what is going on with the actress' personal life?. Kangana shared an Insta story, where she wrote: “Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne sitam hum pe sanam...” which means, “I live for you, then why so much cruel or unfair way towards me.” 

    The picture that she shared is a sketch of a boy and girl hugging. These are lines similar to Veer-Zaara's song "Tere liye hum hain jiye...kitne sitam pe hum pe sanam..."  Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR filed against her by posting photo in bra, check it out

    On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, which impressed the movie critics and audience with her act as former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Next, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta; next year, the film will be released on July 8. Besides that, she also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara. 

    Not just that, Kangana is also making her debut as a producer with the rom-com, Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Punjabi actress Avneet Kaur, the filming is currently going on.
     

