    Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR filed against her by posting photo in bra, check it out

    It was yesterday when an FIR was filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly using foul language against  Sikh people on social media. Check out Kangana's reaction to the FIR.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 5:01 PM IST
    It was yesterday when an FIR was filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly using foul language against  Sikh people on social media. Today the actress took to her Instagram to talk about her reaction to the FIR. 

    She had taken to her Instagram story to write, "Another day, another FIR".  Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Dadar's Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara and Jaspalsingh Siddhu, the president of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara had filed the FIR.  Amarjeet Singh Sandhu had accused the actress of making derogatory remarks against the Sikh community. 

    Last week, Kangana had reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. She had written that the Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today, but let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha. (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). 

    She also said that no matter how much suffering Indira Gandhi had caused to the nation,she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided), read her post.

    The actor has been booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On the proferssional front, the actress is best known for her movies like Queen, Manikarnika to name a few.

    To talk about the complaint filed against the actress, it is being said that she had deliberately shown the farmers' protest as a Khalistani movement and also called the Sikh community Khalistani terrorists.

