Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia spotted at IND Vs PAK Champions Trophy match

Hardik Pandya's reported girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, attended the high-voltage India versus Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday. She was observed rooting for Team India in the stands. While the two haven't made their relationship public, Jasmin's appearance in the stands has fanned dating speculation.

Jasmin wore a white sleeveless shirt, sweetheart neckline, and big black sunglasses. She was spotted sitting in the VIP stand with several buddies. Netizens also observed that she was sitting with Axar Patel's wife, raising whether she was already connected to Hardik's colleagues and their families.

Rumours about Hardik dating Jasmine first circulated in August 2024, when the two were observed vacationing at the same exotic resort in Greece. They even started following one another on social media, and the cricketer is frequently spotted in all her tweets.

Also, Jasmin was spotted at all of the Sri Lankan stadium matches during the India versus Sri Lanka series last year, in which Hardik participated.

Hardik and actress Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce just a month before the relationship speculations began. "We did our best together and gave it our all, and we think this is best for both of us. This was a difficult choice for us to make, considering the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we developed as a family," they said in a joint statement.

For those who are unaware, Jasmin rose to prominence in India with her chart-topping song, Bom Diggy Diggy, from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She is a British singer and actress of Indian heritage who has released music in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

