He also reflected on his approach to life, stating that staying honest and true to himself had helped him grow. He emphasized that he no longer worries about external opinions and is focused on enjoying cricket and giving his best on the field, with a mindset geared towards constant improvement.

Hardik Pandya was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and later renewed their vows through both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in February 2023. In July 2024, they announced their separation. Despite parting ways, they continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.