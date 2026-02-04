Losing Virginity to Wardrobe Slip: Hardik Pandya’s 6 Most Embarrassing TV Moments
Cricketer Hardik Pandya stirred up a storm on Koffee with Karan with some wild comments that didn't sit well with fans. Here's the scoop.
Hardik Pandya's 6 controversial statement
Besides his cricket skills, Hardik Pandya is known for his controversial Koffee with Karan appearance with KL Rahul, where he made some wild comments about women and sex, earning him labels like 'sexist'. Here are 6 of his most shocking statements from that episode.
Hardik Pandya on checking out women
The cricketer said, "I have to see how they (girls) move first. I have to imagine the picture." Definitely not what his female fans wanted to hear.
He said, "I'm very open with my family. When I lost my virginity, I came home and told them, 'I did it today'."
How Hardik told his family about his dating life
At a party, his parents asked, "Which one is your girl?" He replied, pointing around, "This one, that one... I've had something going on with all of them."
Hardik Pandya on cheerleaders
When Karan Johar asked if he gets distracted by cheerleaders, KL Rahul chimed in, saying, "He has been with all of them."
On sending the same flirty texts
KL Rahul mentioned getting screenshots from women asking Hardik to send different messages. Hardik's reply? "But why? I feel the same way about all of them."
His most embarrassing wardrobe item
When asked about the most embarrassing thing in his wardrobe, Hardik simply replied, "Lube."
