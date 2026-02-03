Real estate is one of the things that makes up Pandya's net worth. He has a high-end penthouse in Vadodara worth many crores and a luxurious flat in Mumbai's best suburbs, making him one of the best asset owners.

Pandya leads a big life off the pitch. His garage is said to be full with high-end automobiles and accessories that fit his showy personality, such performance cars and fancy watches. These things make him seem better in public and improve his lifestyle.