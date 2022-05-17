Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Shilpa Shetty got called ‘Desi Wonder Woman’ by one social media user while others compared her with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey for her fashion.

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was seen at the trailer launch of Nikamma, an upcoming film. At the event held in Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty arrived in a stunning royal blue saree with a deep plunging neckline blouse. With that, she wore a bright orange jacket.

    While Shilpa Shetty showed off her cleavage in that red racy blouse, her toned legs were also visible from the dhoti-patterned saree. The red and blue colour combination that Shilpa wore, was basically an ode to the character that the actor has played in Nikamma. 

    Even though Shilpa Shetty pulled off the bold avatar effortlessly, there were some who tried to troll her. Some social media users trolled her for the look, drawing comparisons with Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey.

    

    One of the social media users wrote, “Niche ki sari kaha gayi 😂😂😂" while another said that the outfit was inspired by Urfi Javed. There was one more user who called Shilpa Shetty a ‘desi’ version of Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ character.

    Watch the video here:

    This is not the first time that an actor has been attacked on social media for her fashion. Unfortunately, there is a section of social media users who often drop mean and nasty comments on the posts of celebrities.

    

    Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Nikamma’ in Mumbai. The actor, who also has a celebrity chat show where she discusses the importance of mental and physical health, will be seen in a new avatar of ‘Avni’. The trailer has intrigued everyone’s interest’ it also shows that with this, Shilpa will be exploring various aspects of herself as an actor.

    Recently, Shilpa Shetty had announced on her social media accounts that she was taking a break from ‘toxic’ social media. However, she returned in the next few days to share the teaser of her film. Shilpa Shetty is Instagram Last week, the actress announced her break from social media but came back on the platform a few days later to share the teaser of her film.

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
