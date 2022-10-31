Hansika Motwani wedding update: Who is Sohael Kathuriya? Actress to marry her beau on December 4

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya's wedding: The actress is reportedly getting married on December 4 in Rajasthan. According to reports, Hansika Motwani's beau is said to be a businessman in Mumbai whom she has been dating for a while now.



Hansika Motwani, who has appeared in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru, and Puli, is engaged. According to the latest news, the 30-year-old actress will marry on December 4 in a destination wedding in Rajasthan.



The groom is supposed to be her lover, a businessman from Mumbai named Sohael Kathuriya. Who is Sohael Kathuriya?

Sohail Kathuria is Hansika's fiance, and they created a thriving business together in 2020. According to legend, the business partners discovered they had so much in common that they fell in love and chose to become life partners.

The pair is said to have known one other for a long time and are also partners in a company together. Hansika's wedding is supposed to be taking place in the beautiful city of Jaipur.

"The wedding will take place from December 2 to December 4." The wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan "According to a source close to the actress, "She is getting married to her long-term partner, "the person continued.



An article earlier this month indicated that the actress chose a Jaipur fort for the wedding. According to the story, she will married in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace, and the rooms are being readied in front of the wedding.

Previously, Hansika was dating Simbu, her co-star in three films. The pair made their relationship public in 2013. However, by 2014, they had also split up for unknown reasons.

Hansika began her career as a child actor in shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had an appearance in Hrithik Roshan's film Koi Mil Gaya.

