    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Who is Sohael Kathuriya? Actress to marry her beau on December 4

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya's wedding: The actress is reportedly getting married on December 4 in Rajasthan. According to reports, Hansika Motwani's beau is said to be a businessman in Mumbai whom she has been dating for a while now.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika Motwani, who has appeared in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru, and Puli, is engaged. According to the latest news, the 30-year-old actress will marry on December 4 in a destination wedding in Rajasthan.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The groom is supposed to be her lover, a businessman from Mumbai named Sohael Kathuriya. 

    Who is Sohael Kathuriya?
    Sohail Kathuria is Hansika's fiance, and they created a thriving business together in 2020. According to legend, the business partners discovered they had so much in common that they fell in love and chose to become life partners.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pair is said to have known one other for a long time and are also partners in a company together. Hansika's wedding is supposed to be taking place in the beautiful city of Jaipur.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "The wedding will take place from December 2 to December 4." The wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan "According to a source close to the actress, "She is getting married to her long-term partner, "the person continued.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    An article earlier this month indicated that the actress chose a Jaipur fort for the wedding. According to the story, she will married in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace, and the rooms are being readied in front of the wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Previously, Hansika was dating Simbu, her co-star in three films. The pair made their relationship public in 2013. However, by 2014, they had also split up for unknown reasons.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika began her career as a child actor in shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also had an appearance in Hrithik Roshan's film Koi Mil Gaya.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She made her Telugu film debut despite having already worked on a few Hindi films. She acted in films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

