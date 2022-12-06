Hansika Motwani wedding pictures OUT: Actress shares lovely post on her Instagram; don't miss it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika Motwani posted the first images of her and husband, Sohael Khaturiya, from their dream wedding on her Instagram account. On December 4, the couple wed in Jaipur.

    On Sunday, December 4, Hansika Motwani and her longtime love Sohael Khaturiya exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The actress and her spouse Sohael Khaturiya have recently posted some nice photos on Instagram, which look great. The duo seems to be royalty when dressed in traditional clothing. "Now & forever," she captioned the wedding pictures.
     

    Hansika Motwani posted the first images from her wedding with her spouse Sohael Khaturiya on her Instagram account.
     

    The most recent photos are all about joy and honouring a relationship that lasts forever. We can't stop glancing at the pair since they are so beautiful.

    The bride and the groom were dressed to match, with Hansika wearing a stunning red and gold lehenga and Sohael wearing a cream sherwani and doshala.

    The actress finished her ensemble with heavy gold jewellery, including a choker, coordinating earrings, a maang teeka, and her stunning pair of chooda. The pair appeared to have just emerged from a fairy tale.

    The photos and videos are all a girl could want for, from their varmala ceremony taking place among fireworks to dancing to Kesariya from Brahmastra by Arijit Singh during their reception.

    The uninitiated should know that Hansika started her acting career as a child actor and made appearances in a number of well-known Hindi TV episodes and movies, including Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Koi... Mil Gaya.

    With Mappillai, the actress made her acting debut as a lead in a Tamil movie. She later starred in a number of South Indian films, such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II, and Aranmanai.

