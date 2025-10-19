Actress Hansika Motwani has sparked fresh rumours of a possible split from husband Sohael Khaturiya after she dropped his surname from her social media profiles. The sudden move has set the internet buzzing.

Kollywood actress Hansika Motwani has been making headlines for a while for various reasons. One of the most viral reason is her marriage. Her marriage was controversial all over and now the most viral news about her is the divorce rumors.

Buzz is in the air about new gossip concerning How Hansika Motwani and her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. Recently, the actress removed her husband's name from her social media accounts, fueling speculation regarding issues in their marriage. Hansika or Sohael have not come out openly to speak regarding the speculation; hence, fans and media are eagerly waiting for them to confirm or deny it.

Hansika Motwani Drops Husband’s Surname Amid Divorce Rumours

Hansika who had ceremonially changed her name to Hansika Motwani Khaturiya after marriage in 2022 has now gone off to her maiden name on Instagram and other social platforms. This change did not go unnoticed by some fans, which led to wide discussion as to whether the couple is on their way to a split.

Her recent posts also show her celebrating events and attending functions solo, further fueling rumors that all may not be well between the two.

The Fairytale Wedding in Jaipur

Hansika Motwani huddled her soulmate businessman Sohael Khaturiya in a grand royal wedding at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. With close friends and family members in attendance, the star-studded ceremony was even turned into a web series titled Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+ Hotstar, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's journey.

Their chemistry and togetherness during the wedding events rekindled a perfect picture of love and companionship on social media; however, their sudden switch has left fans puzzled with news on their relationship dynamics.

Speculations Go Quiet

Through all the chatter online, Sohael and Hansika have opted to remain tight-lipped. While sources claim that the two have been living separately due to personal differences, others suggest this is merely a phase that could pass.

Hansika, too, noticed the trend on social media and refrained from posting pictures with Sohael, unlike other months. This continued absence of joint public appearances has only deepened the ongoing speculation.

Work Goes On

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika seems to be focused on maintaining her film career, hurrying through a line of Tamil and Telugu projects. She is set to appear in the coming films, which showcase her versatility and long-lasting presence in the South Indian film industry.

Her fans, meanwhile, showed concern for her private life; however, they continued supporting her work, asking everyone to respect her privacy until an official notice is given.