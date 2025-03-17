Entertainment

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Pakistan, facing difficult circumstances, is a hub of beautiful heroines. How do these actresses, who win hearts with their beauty in films, look without makeup? Take a look...

Image credits: Instagram

Sajal Ali

Sajal has worked not only in Pakistani but also in the Hindi film 'Mom'. She is considered one of the most beautiful heroines in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees', is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan.

Mawra Hocane

The Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', which was re-released recently and earned record-breaking revenue, featured Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

Maya Ali

Maya is not only a heroine in Pakistani films and TV, but she is also a politician. She has worked in blockbuster films like 'Teefa in Trouble'.

Noor Khan

Noor Khan is a Pakistani TV serial actress who has worked in shows like 'Bharam' and 'Chhalawa'.

Iqra Aziz

Iqra, who works in Pakistani TV serials, is famous for comedy. She has worked in shows like 'Kise Apna Kahein', 'Choti Si Zindagi', and 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi'.

Ursha Shah

Ursha works in Canadian films and TV shows along with Pakistani. She is known for shows like 'Alif Allah Aur Insan'.

Hania Aamir

Hania is one of the most talked-about actresses in Pakistan these days. She is a Pakistani actress as well as a model and YouTuber.

Yumna Zaidi

Pakistan's most popular film and TV actress Yumna Zaidi has been seen in serials like 'Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi' and 'Rishte Kuch Adhoore Se'.

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira goes to extremes for parenthood, show to leap

Shakti Kapoor recalls Mithun Chakraborty's ragging at FTII Pune; Read

Rohit Sharma enjoys blissful Maldives vacation with family – PHOTOS

PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh seen in Mumbai with fresh no-makeup look