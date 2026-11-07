EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet celebrated his first Diwali in India, embracing the festival's spirit of light and togetherness alongside his delegation team, marking a memorable cultural experience he described as truly unforgettable.

EU Ambassador Celebrates His First Diwali

European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet has shared a glimpse of his first Diwali celebration in the country, describing the experience as one that will stay with him forever. In a warm festive message, the Ambassador spoke about discovering the festival's traditions and celebrating its spirit of togetherness with the European Union delegation.

In a video post, Paquet is seen dressed in traditional blue Indian attire, sitting amid decorations made of marigold and rose petals. He lights a lamp placed in front of a statue on a rangoli before addressing viewers and sharing his excitement about experiencing Diwali in India. Speaking about his first celebration, he said, "So, my first Diwali, this will stay with me forever."

Experiencing the Festival of Lights

He went on to explain why the festival is best understood through personal experience rather than words. "I was just asked, how can you explain Diwali? You can't. You need to experience it, you need to live it," he said.

Paquet also spoke about celebrating the occasion alongside members of the European Union delegation, who come from different parts of India. "So I'm much looking forward to really discover it, together with the entire European Union delegation team. We come from everywhere in India,and therefore this sense of diversity but also togetherness will come to the entire party," he added.

Highlighting what he is looking forward to most, the Ambassador listed the elements that make the festival special. "Light, togetherness, fun, exchanges, and of course some food as well. I'm much looking forward to that," he said. Towards the end of the video, Paquet also asks viewers how to say "Happy Diwali" in Hindi in a friendly manner, adding a personal touch to his festive greeting and inviting a cultural connection with the audience.

My first Diwali in India, lights everywhere, a truly beautiful experience to cherish! Sharing festive moments, enjoying delicious food, laughter and the warmth of being together - lovely memories to take with me. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Diwali! ✨ @EU_in_India https://t.co/puidMggBTq — Jean-Eric Paquet (@EUAmbIndia) November 7, 2026

Diwali 2026 Schedule

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is being celebrated across India in November this year. The main festival day falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with the Amavasya Tithi, or new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras on November 6 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 10. The festival schedule includes Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas on November 7, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja on November 8, and Govardhan Puja or Annakut on November 9. (ANI)

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