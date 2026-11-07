Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things prequel series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, set to debut in 2028. The show explores events in 1955 Nevada, before Henry Creel was exposed to the otherworldly substance.

Netflix Expands The Stranger Things Universe

Netflix has officially expanded its flagship sci-fi universe by announcing a straight-to-series prequel titled 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure', slated to debut in 2028. Announced on "Stranger Things" Day, the annual celebration marking Will Byers’ disappearance on November 6, 1983, the upcoming project marks the fourth title set within the universe, following the mothership series, the animated show Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, and the stage production Stranger Things: First Shadow. Announcing the project on social media, the makers wrote, "Before Hawkins, there was Marion. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. New series only on Netflix, 2028."

Setting and Production Details

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the prequel will explore events prior to Henry Creel being exposed to the otherworldly substance that gave him his powers. Co-created by series masterminds Matt and Ross Duffer alongside writer Kate Trefry, the series will feature Trefry as showrunner and executive producer, as per Variety. Joe Wright is attached to direct the first three episodes and executive produce alongside Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling, and Pavlina Hatoupis. Production will take place in New Mexico.

Creative Vision Behind the Series

Expressing their enthusiasm, creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated, “We’ve been dreaming of ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We’re so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow;’ and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we’ve long admired. We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime, watch the skies, nerds!,” in a press note as cited by Variety.

Showrunner Kate Trefry added, “The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since. Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of ‘Stranger Things’ to life alongside them and our incredible director Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to ‘Other Worlds.’”

Netflix Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, Jinny Howe, also commented on the greenlight, “’Stranger Things’ has always belonged to the fans, and their passion made it a worldwide phenomenon. Today, on ‘Stranger Things’ Day, we’re honored to partner again with Matt and Ross Duffer and Kate Trefry to give fans a new dimension of this universe to step into. ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ takes us to the 1950s with new heroes and all the heart, mystery, and spectacle of the original series. We’re proud to keep building this world with the Duffers, Kate, Shawn Levy, and Joe Wright, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy of 21 Laps noted, “All of us at 21Laps are thrilled and privileged to be continuing the storytelling legacy of ‘Stranger Things.’ With ‘Other Worlds,’ the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry craft a new ensemble and adventure that is imbued with the DNA of our flagship series while exploring a new era, setting and all-new characters, themes and mythology, the seeds of which may have been planted in Hawkins, but now venture into other worlds of spectacle, action and emotion.”

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