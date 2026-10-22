Mano, played by Aegan, falls in love with his college mate. Their beautiful romance eventually ends in a breakup. Mano carries the painful memories of his first love while moving on with his life. He soon finds love again. However, his past experiences create complications in his new relationship.

These past memories cause major problems in Mano's second relationship. The rest of the story shows how Mano handles these relationship issues. He finally realizes his mistakes in love. The climax reveals the ultimate fate of his love story.