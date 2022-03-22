Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gully Boy rapper MC TodFod dies at 24; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi condoles his death

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Rapper MC TodFod, who goes by the real name Dharmesh Parmar, passed away on Sunday. Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned his death.

    Image: Dharmesh Parmar/Instagram

    In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the death of Gully Boy rapper MC TodFod aka Dharmesh Parmar. The Mumbai-based rapper, who was a popular name in Mumbai’s underground rap circuit, passed away on Sunday. His last rites were held at his residence in Mumbai’s Naigaon area on Monday. Not just the Gully Boy actors but several from the music fraternity, especially underground music, also mourned the death of the rapper. Swadesi Movement, a collective of artists that TodFod was closely associated with, shared a video of the rapper’s last performance with them. Artists such as Zokhuma and Tarqeeb, among others, mourned his death.

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    MC TodFod was covered by Rolling Stones India; as per the magazine, his songs have largely had a flavour of calling out the ‘corrupt institutions’. The 24-year-old rapper would also often create tracks on human rights and the environment.

    Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    It was recently, on March 8, when MC TodFod’s last track called ‘Truth and Bass’  was released. Other than this, TodFod had also collaborated with tribal activist Prakash Bhoir for a track called ‘The Warli Revolt’, which was composed to protest against the cutting of trees in the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

    Image: Dharmesh Parmar/Instagram

    In one of the video clippings from TodFod’s interview with Vice India for their documentary ‘Kya Bolta Bantai in 2018,’ the rapper had said, “Gully rap is what I do. And I'm going to keep doing gully rap. But I'm going to do a lot with it.”

    Image: Dharmesh Parmar/Instagram

    TodFod had appeared in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gully Boy’s song ‘India 91’. The film had released in 2019. Both Ranveer and Siddhant condoled his death on social media.

