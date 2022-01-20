  • Facebook
    Guess who Urfi Javed's boyfriend is? He is very popular and not from India

    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
    TV actress Urfi Javed revealed her boyfriend's name and talked about her relationship status and more

    TV actor and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has taken over the internet with her bizarre fashion sense. She knows how to grab the attention of social media users and media with her disastrous dresses and controversial statements. A few weeks ago, she was spotted holding a Bhagavad Gita at the airport.

    The actress had once said that he would never marry a Muslim man. Urfi said that she is a Muslim girl, and she receives all hate/ negative comments from her own community people. Urfi said that Muslim men want their females to act in a particular way and spoil their image. 
     

    They want to control all the women in the community. "I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is that I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion," the TV actress said.

    Urfi Javed, featured in TV shows like Meri Durga and Bepannaah, often leaves her Instafam wondering about her relationship status. A few hours ago, Urfi had conducted an interacting session with her fans on Insta via an ‘Ask Me Anything’. Also Read: Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

    One fan asks Urfi to reveal who her boyfriend is in that session. The actress wrote, ‘Chris Evans.’ And added, if anyone knows him (Chris Evan), tell him to call his girlfriend.’Soon, another fan questions if she is ‘single .’ Urfi wrote that she is a hopeless romantic. Are you single?’ asked a fan, and Urfi answered, ‘Single and a hopeless romantic. Even my shirt is made up of girlfriend material!’ Also Read: Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures)

     

