  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures)

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 4:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Urfi Javed once said that she is reading the Bhagavad Gita and wants to know more about the religion (Hinduism) as she is a Muslim

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    TV actor Urfi Javed, who has been making news since she exited the 'Bigg Boss OTT' show, was spotted today at the Mumbai Airport holding a Bhagavad Gita. 
     

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    Yes, the actress who gets regularly trolled for her fashion choices and grabs all the social media attention with her bizarre outfits, later gets trolled massively. But today she was praised for carrying Bhagavad Gita from social media users.
     

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    She once talked about religion and never marrying a Muslim man in an interview. She said that she is a Muslim girl, and she receives all hate/ negative comments from her own community people. 
     

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    Urfi said that Muslim men want their women to behave in a particular way and spoil their image. They want to control all the women in the community. "I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is that I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion," the TV actress said. Also Read: Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details

     

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    Recently, Urfi opened up about depression and sharing suicidal thoughts in the past. She shared a social media post, where she wrote that she often felt like the only way to get out of this mess was to end her life. She felt like a loser from her failed career to fallen relationships to no money. Also Read: 'Sheela se Susheela bann gayi', netizens taunt Urfi Javed on her latest look

     

    Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures) RCB

    Here is what she wrote, "The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me, there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal RCB

    Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal

    Ton Chanseyma's Latest Music Video "Lambo Toy" Shows Lamborghini Carrying Grass For Cattle-vpn

    Ton Chanseyma’s Latest Music Video “Lambo Toy” Shows Lamborghini Carrying Grass For Cattle

    Bob Saget no more: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to cherished co-star RCB

    Bob Saget no more: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure pay tribute to cherished co-star

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this RCB

    Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this

    Actress sexual assault case Dileep accused of threatening to kill officer probing case RCB

    Actress sexual assault case: Dileep accused of threatening 'to kill’ officer probing case

    Recent Stories

    Omicron scare Air India IndiGo offers free date change option on domestic tickets gcw

    Amid Omicron scare, Air India, IndiGo offers free date change option on domestic tickets

    Tamil Nadu govt issues fresh guidelines for Jallikattu events, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity allowed-dnm

    Tamil Nadu govt issues fresh guidelines for Jallikattu events, only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity

    UP Election 2022: 55 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Muzaffarnagar - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 55 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Muzaffarnagar

    Hollywood Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter pictures? Read details drb

    Are fans accusing Khloe Kardashian of dodging the racism scandal by sharing daughter's pictures? Read details

    China Change 5 lunar probe discovers first on site evidence of water on moon gcw

    China: Chang’e 5 lunar probe discovers first on-site evidence of water on moon

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon