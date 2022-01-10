Urfi Javed flaunts Bhagavad Gita at airport; netizens shocked to see her in full clothes (Pictures)

Urfi Javed once said that she is reading the Bhagavad Gita and wants to know more about the religion (Hinduism) as she is a Muslim

TV actor Urfi Javed, who has been making news since she exited the 'Bigg Boss OTT' show, was spotted today at the Mumbai Airport holding a Bhagavad Gita.



Yes, the actress who gets regularly trolled for her fashion choices and grabs all the social media attention with her bizarre outfits, later gets trolled massively. But today she was praised for carrying Bhagavad Gita from social media users.



She once talked about religion and never marrying a Muslim man in an interview. She said that she is a Muslim girl, and she receives all hate/ negative comments from her own community people.



Urfi said that Muslim men want their women to behave in a particular way and spoil their image. They want to control all the women in the community. "I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is that I don’t behave the way they expect me to as per their religion," the TV actress said. Also Read: Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details

Recently, Urfi opened up about depression and sharing suicidal thoughts in the past. She shared a social media post, where she wrote that she often felt like the only way to get out of this mess was to end her life. She felt like a loser from her failed career to fallen relationships to no money. Also Read: 'Sheela se Susheela bann gayi', netizens taunt Urfi Javed on her latest look