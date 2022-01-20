Urfi Javed seen in a printed saree with a cutout blouse; see pics

Urfi Javed has a thing for cutout attires. On Thursday, she was snapped at Jogeshwari in Mumbai, in a white saree and a pink cutout blouse.

When it is about being bold with their fashion sense, none can match with the boldness that Urfi Javed has. She has often been trolled for her fashion sense but that has not deterred her from wearing what she likes.

Whether it is her Kendall Jenner inspired black cutout dress, Bella Hadid’s see-through net top or the satin pink skirt with a thigh-high slit, Urfi Javed has worn quite the revealing clothes. ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

On Thursday, social media users were in for a surprise when they saw Urfi Javed in a white saree with printed pink leaves on it. The fabric appeared to be a breathy chiffon saree with prints all over it. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

But even if it is a saree, how can you not expect Urfi Javed to add her touch to it. Urfi has always loved to go experimental with cutouts. This was visible in her saree avatar too. Urfi opted for a pink blouse with cutouts at the front.

To complete her look, she wore danglers in her ears and curled her hair. The eyelashes were coated with thick layers of mascara that complimented the shimmery silver eyeshadow. For lips, she chose to wear a nude pink shade.

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed did an ‘ask me anything’ sorts thing on her Instagram handle. She got several questions asked by her followers. One of those asked if her relationship status was single. Urfi answered this by sharing a selfie in an orange shirt and wrote that she is single, a hopeless romantic and that her shirt too, is girlfriend material.

Another user asked her about her boyfriend’s name. And guess whose name did she take? Urfi Javed ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Instagram handle as an answer and asked someone to remind him to call his girlfriend.

Urfi Javed was once again asked about whether she was Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter or not. Recently, Urfi was spotted at the airport wearing a t-shirt that read: “Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter”. She used the same picture as her reply to the question.