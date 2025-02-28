Guard REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Viraj Reddy Cheelam's horror-thriller worth your time? Read THIS

Guard movie review: Horror thrillers always have a following. Now, with the same concept, a movie called 'The Guard' has arrived. Let's find out how this movie, released this Friday, is in the review.

Guard Movie Review: There is a separate fan base for watching horror thriller movies. Makers are constantly trying to give a new thrilling experience. They entertain the audience with different horror thrillers. Now director Jaga Peddi has come to provide horror and thrilling experience with `The Guard`. Director Viraj Reddy Chelam, Kamal Krishna, Shilpa Balakrishnan acted in lead roles in this movie. Jagapedi and Anasuya Reddy jointly produce this film. It was released this Friday (February 28). Let's find out how the movie is in the review.

Story: Sushant (Viraj Reddy Chelam) works as a night security guard in Australia. He is lonely, has no parents. Mother recently dies in an accident. She dies because no one saves her. One night, three people try to kill a girl in the chemical company building where he works. Sushant saves the girl from them. When the police are informed, they ask for Sushant's fitness certificate. For that, he meets Dr. Sam (Mimi Leonard), who is our Telugu girl. Sushant is impressed by seeing her and invites her for coffee in the first meet. She says no at first, but later says okay after seeing Sushant's goodness. Both meet often. They fall in love. After convincing the elders, they take a separate house and shift to that house. However, he hears terrible noises at night in the building where he works. His friend Krishna (Kamal Krishna) says that there are ghosts. After that, ghosts come into his dreams unexpectedly. When Sam tells about this, they go to that building one night. They go into a new locked room there. Suddenly terrible noises come? Sam falls down. When admitted to the hospital, they say that there is another soul (personality) in her, which has taken control of Sam. So who is the soul that joined Sam? What is the story of that soul? How did Sam get out of it? What did Sushant do to save his Sam? is the rest of the story.

Analysis: There is always a demand for thriller movies. If it comes with good content, it will attract if it engages the audience. Another thriller `The Guard` has come in that order. This movie is made with a combination of thriller and horror. There is nothing new in terms of story in such movies, how much we have engaged, how much we have thrilled, how much we have impressed the audience is important. If you succeed there, the movie is a success. It can be said that `The Guard` movie has impressed a lot in this regard. There is nothing new in terms of story, but it gives a thrill experience from beginning to end. Sushant supervises as a security guard at night. In this order, some terrible sounds give a new thrill feeling. They engage. It creates curiosity about what is happening? What is going to happen? That can be said to be the hook point for the audience here. The whole first half goes on engaging in the same way. At the same time, another boss trying to trap a girl named Anita, another person suspiciously watching her, another person loving her, all these are elements that create a lot of doubts and engage the audience. Now the ghost story starts in the second half. Who caught Sam? What is her story? It is revealed why she changed like that. That story gives clarity to the movie. At the same time, there is a feeling of some routine. Every ghost story has such an element. It feels like this is the same. But the way the story is directed after that is important. In this, the story runs in a very engaging way rather than routine. In this order, the fun done by the hero's friend Krishna works out. The scenes of these two being afraid of seeing the ghost make people laugh. These are the elements that give relief to the audience. However, it can be said that the lack of novelty in the story is a minus. There is also some lag in the second half. After that, the scenes bring a routine feeling. The ghost episodes also give us the feeling that we have already seen them to some extent. The climax was thrilling till the end. But the kick and high moment that should be given in the climax should have been given even better. It would have been better if it had been taken to a peak and ended. As the whole movie takes place in Australia, we don't get our own feeling. Telugu flavor is missing. Overall, it can be said that this movie will entertain those who like horror thriller movies.

Actors: Viraj Reddy Chelam has done well in the role of Sushant. He did not go for heroism and acted very settled, tried to act naturally. He also did well in emotional scenes and love scenes. It is special to show the fights naturally in this. Kamal Krishna acted well and made people laugh in the role of his friend Krishna. Mimi Leonard in the role of Sam seemed okay as far as she was there. Shilpa Balakrishnan also rocked in the role of Anita. These are the main roles in these movies. The remaining characters seem okay as far as they are there.

Technically: Technically this movie is neat as far as it is there. Camera work is good. Night scenes are visually colorful and neat. The color tone of the movie is reminiscent of Hollywood movies. Editing should be sharpened further. Okay in terms of music, but more care should be taken in terms of BGM. RR is very important for such movies. Director Jaga Peddi has chosen a regular story, but he has shown his mark in terms of taking. He did that magic. As the movie takes place abroad, it seems to be for the overseas audience. It would have been better if priority was given to our emotions. But it can be said that the director has impressed a lot in making the film and running it engagingly. Production values ​​are also fine. Finally: `The Guard` for those who like horror thrillers. Rating: 2.5

