    Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more passionate moments

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 7:37 AM IST

    Here are all the tongues, kisses, and overall PDA glances on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys.
     

    What is an award show without some PDA? Maybe typical and plane? Incorrect! As many recent red carpets have demonstrated, any event is a fantastic occasion for a brief open-mouth kiss with someone important. The Grammys in 2022 were no exception. Take a look.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Katarina Deme and The Kid LAROI attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also Read: Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aka Kravis' PDA moments have culminated in this moment! Congrats, you two love birds!! Also Read: Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and more, check out the complete list 

