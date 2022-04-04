Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, like with every year, saw our favourite performers walk the red carpet in some of their most gorgeous ensembles.

The Grammys 2022, the music industry's greatest night, is finally here, with the prestigious awards event taking place in Las Vegas on April 3. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, like with every year, saw our favourite performers walk the red carpet in some of their most gorgeous ensembles. Several performers, ranging from Billie Eilish to BTS to Olivia Rodrigo, graced the red carpet.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Old Town singer Lil Nas X posed for the cameras at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena,

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked the red carpet in bubblegum pink while Legend wears black velvet.

Rachel Zegler attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dua Lipa levitates in a strappy black dress at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also Read: Grammys 2022: Ceremony begins as performances underway

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.