Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 6:25 AM IST

    The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, like with every year, saw our favourite performers walk the red carpet in some of their most gorgeous ensembles. 

    The Grammys 2022, the music industry's greatest night, is finally here, with the prestigious awards event taking place in Las Vegas on April 3. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, like with every year, saw our favourite performers walk the red carpet in some of their most gorgeous ensembles. Several performers, ranging from Billie Eilish to BTS to Olivia Rodrigo, graced the red carpet.
     

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Old Town singer Lil Nas X posed for the cameras at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, 

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked the red carpet in bubblegum pink while Legend wears black velvet. 

    Rachel Zegler attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Dua Lipa levitates in a strappy black dress at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

    Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also Read: Grammys 2022: Ceremony begins as performances underway

    Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammys 2022 Complete list of winners drb

    Grammys 2022: Complete list of winners (updating live)

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event for World Championship unification-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Lesnar-Reigns main event for World Championship unification

    Its a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; heres how social media reacted-ayh

    It's a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; here's how social media reacted

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees RBA

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

    Grammys 2022 Dua Lipa, Jared Leto and more to presenter star-studded ceremony RBA

    Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Jared Leto and more to presenter star-studded ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Grammys 2022 Complete list of winners drb

    Grammys 2022: Complete list of winners (updating live)

    Grammy Awards 2022 live updates drb

    Grammys 2022 Lie Updates: Billie Eilish sets the stage on fire with her performance

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai Super Kings suffers 3rd opening defeat against Punjab Kings; social media disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed; check out her 7 hot, sexy pictures RBA

    Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed; check out her 7 hot, sexy pictures

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon