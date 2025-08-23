Reports emerged about Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, filing for divorce citing cruelty, infidelity, and abandonment. Govinda appeared unfazed by the rumors, interacting cheerfully with paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Reports on Friday suggested that Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for divorce, though the couple has not made any official remarks. Hours later, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport, appearing composed and unaffected by the ongoing chatter about his marriage.

Seen in High Spirits at the Airport

A clip uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram showed Govinda arriving at the airport in an all-white ensemble paired with dark sunglasses. The actor interacted warmly with photographers, smiling, waving, and even blowing kisses while posing for them. Surrounded by his team, he did not seem pressed for time and walked inside the terminal only after acknowledging the cameras. While several fans noticed him, many kept their distance, choosing instead to record him discreetly on their phones.

Ongoing Divorce Rumours

Entertainment portal Hauterrfly reported that Sunita Ahuja submitted divorce papers at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The petition reportedly mentioned cruelty, infidelity, and abandonment as reasons. Sources further claimed that Govinda failed to appear for hearings until a show-cause notice reached him in May 2025. Since June, the couple is believed to have been attending counselling sessions ordered by the court. Although whispers of a possible split have circulated in the past, there has been no confirmation yet from Govinda, Sunita, or their lawyers.

Their Journey Together

Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987, though they chose to keep their marriage under wraps for the first four years. The couple has two children: daughter Narmada (popularly known as Tina) and son Yashvardhan. They also went through a personal tragedy when another daughter, born prematurely, passed away three months after birth.

Not long ago, Sunita shared in a vlog that the past year had been particularly trying for her. She revealed that she prayed to Goddess Kali, asking for protection over her marriage and consequences for anyone who tried to harm it.

Govinda, once one of Bollywood’s most celebrated entertainers, was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.