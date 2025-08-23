Govinda Bollywood Career: Check out his box office flops and other movies
Govinda's life is in turmoil. Reports suggest his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has filed for divorce in family court. Here's a look at Govinda's career over the past 12 years
Govinda Film Career
Govinda was Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1'. He delivered blockbusters, but the last 12 years have been a drought. He's made about 20 films, all disasters.
Post 2007 all his films remained flop
Govinda's 2007 film 'Partner' was a hit. It starred Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif. Directed by David Dhawan, it made ₹100.91 crore on a ₹28 crore budget. Every film since has flopped.
No Hit since 2008
Govinda hasn't had a hit since 2008. Films like 'Humsey Hai Jahaan' and 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai' bombed. 2009's 'Chal Chala Chal', 'Life Partner', and 'Do Knot Disturb' also tanked.
Flop Film List
Govinda appeared in 'Raavan' (2010), 'Naughty @ 40' and 'Loot' (2011), 'Delhi Safari' (2012), 'Deewana Main Deewana' (2013), 'Kill Dil' and 'Happy Ending' (2014), 'Hey Bro', 'Aa Gaya Hero', and 'FryDay'. His last film, 2019's 'Rangeela Raja', was a disaster.
No films since 2019
Govinda hasn't been in any films since 2019. He started his career in the '80s. His first signed film was 'Love 86', but 'Ilzaam' released first. He delivered blockbusters, especially with director David Dhawan. He's acted in 130 films.