Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 4: Ajith Kumar's film beats Sunny Deol's Jaat, earns THIS much on first Sunday

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 4: South actor Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly is creating a buzz at the box office. The film has earned twice as much as Sunny Deol's Jaat in 4 days.

On April 10, Sunny Deol's Jaat and South actor Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly were released together. However, Good Bad Ugly is performing better than Jaat at the box office. The 4-day collection of both films has been revealed. Good Bad Ugly has performed strongly compared to Jaat. While Jaat earned ₹14 crore on the fourth day, Good Bad Ugly did a business of ₹20.50 crore. According to sacnilk.com's report, Ajith Kumar's film has done a business of ₹84.50 crore in 4 days. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected ₹112 crore.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection South superstar, Ajith Kumar's film has dominated the box office since its release. The film did a business of ₹29.25 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film earned ₹15 crore. On the third day, Saturday, the film's collection was ₹19.75 crore. On the fourth day, Sunday, the film earned ₹20.50 crore.

Good Bad Ugly Story and Star Cast Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly is a masala action-comedy movie, in which Ajith Kumar is playing the role of a retired gangster. His acting and action have made fans crazy. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, and Jackie Shroff.

Good Bad Ugly's Strong OTT Deal According to reports, the OTT deal of Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly has also been finalized with its release. Netflix has bought the OTT rights of the film for ₹95 crore. However, the information about when the film will be released on OTT has not been revealed yet.

