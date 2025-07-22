Sonu Sood’s Lavish Mumbai Villa: A Peek Into the Actor’s Elegant Lifestyle
Known for his villainous and supporting roles in Hindi, Kannada, and other languages, actor Sonu Sood's luxurious lifestyle and net worth details are revealed here.
Sonu Sood, a real-life hero who helped many stranded during the pandemic, might be a villain on screen, but his real-life actions speak volumes. What's his net worth?
Farah Khan recently visited Sonu's home for her YouTube cooking show, giving viewers a glimpse into his luxurious villa, which went viral.
Farah Khan showcased Sonu Sood's luxurious Andheri (West) Mumbai villa, estimated at around 20 crores, in her vlog.
Sonu's beautifully decorated villa, 'Gangotri,' features lush surroundings. Check out Farah Khan's YouTube video for a peek inside.
The villa boasts a dedicated room for Sonu's impressive shoe and sneaker collection, a shared passion with his tall sons.
Sonu proudly displays his son's artwork throughout the house, showcasing his talent.
While a versatile actor, Sonu's villainous roles are iconic. He commands 5-7 crores per film.
Besides this villa, Punjabi-born Sonu owns a hotel in Mumbai and a luxurious house in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.
His estimated net worth is a staggering 140 crore rupees, according to The Financial Express. He's acted and directed in South Indian and Bollywood films.