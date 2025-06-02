Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Tirumala's Lord Venkateswara temple, shared details on his new film 'Nandi', and was honoured with a Humanitarian Award at Miss World 2024 in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers on Monday morning.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

While speaking to ANI after offering prayers at the temple, the 'Fateh' actor shared details about his upcoming project and recalled his first visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple 25 years ago.

"When I came here for the first time, it was 25 years ago. Today, I come here with my family. I pray for happiness, peace and prosperity for all in the world. We are starting a new project, a film 'Nandi' - I am acting and directing both. It will begin soon," said Sonu Sood.

The actor donned a peach pink Kurta for his holy visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

