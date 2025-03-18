Ghatak Re-Releasing: Sunny Deol's iconic movie set to hit theatres again on THIS date

Sunny Deol's iconic 1996 action film Ghatak will be re-released on March 21, 2025, at the Red Lorry Film Festival, allowing fans to relive its intense action and unforgettable performances.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Ghatak, the iconic action-packed drama starring Sunny Deol, is making a big-screen comeback on March 21, 2025, at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Fans will get to relive the intense action, unforgettable dialogues, and gripping storyline once again.
 

article_image2

On March 21, 2025, Ghatak will return to theatres, giving fans the chance to experience Sunny Deol’s powerful performance and the film’s legendary action scenes. The announcement came from the Red Lorry Film Festival’s official Instagram page.


article_image3

Sunny Deol’s Ghatak, a cult classic from 1996, will be re-released on March 21, 2025, at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to revisit the film’s intense action and memorable performances, especially from Amrish Puri.

ALSO READ: Dragon Movie Box Office Report: Check impressive milestones achieved by Pradeep Ranganathan's HIT film

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Recent Stories

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation anr

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Football Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says he could not speak HRD

Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon