Dragon Movie Box Office Report: Check impressive milestones achieved by Pradeep Ranganathan's HIT film

Dragon Movie Box Office Collection Report: Young hero Pradeep Ranganathan is giving senior star heroes a run for their money. Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama, and Kayadu Lohar, is raking in blasting collections at the box office. The movie's momentum hasn't slowed down even after 25 days.

Dragon 25 days box office collections: Dragon is Pradeep Ranganathan's second movie as a hero. His first movie, Love Today, was a huge success and grossed ₹100 crores at the box office. AGS, the company that produced that movie, also produced Dragon. Ashwath Marimuthu directed Dragon. Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran starred alongside actor Pradeep Ranganathan in this movie.

Dragon was created with love, comedy, and romance scenes to appeal to youth. Gautam Menon, Mysskin, George, Harshad Khan, and Vijay Siddhu played key roles in Dragon. This movie entertained Telugu audiences as well as Tamil audiences. It got a good response here too.

Dragon, which defeated Dhanush's Neek movie at the box office, also hit G.V. Prakash's Kingston movies released in the following weeks. It is still running successfully in theaters. ALSO READ: Dragon: Blockbuster Tamil film set to release in Hindi theatres on THIS date; Check

Dragon, which was made with a budget of just 37 crores, continues its hunt for collections at the box office even after 25 days. This movie has grossed ₹145 crores worldwide so far. Dragon is shocking star hero movies in Tamil.

