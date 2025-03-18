Dragon Movie Box Office Report: Check impressive milestones achieved by Pradeep Ranganathan's HIT film

Dragon Movie Box Office Collection Report: Young hero Pradeep Ranganathan is giving senior star heroes a run for their money. Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama, and Kayadu Lohar, is raking in blasting collections at the box office. The movie's momentum hasn't slowed down even after 25 days.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Dragon 25 days box office collections: Dragon is Pradeep Ranganathan's second movie as a hero. His first movie, Love Today, was a huge success and grossed ₹100 crores at the box office. AGS, the company that produced that movie, also produced Dragon. Ashwath Marimuthu directed Dragon. Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran starred alongside actor Pradeep Ranganathan in this movie.

 

article_image2

Dragon was created with love, comedy, and romance scenes to appeal to youth. Gautam Menon, Mysskin, George, Harshad Khan, and Vijay Siddhu played key roles in Dragon. This movie entertained Telugu audiences as well as Tamil audiences. It got a good response here too.


article_image3

Dragon, which defeated Dhanush's Neek movie at the box office, also hit G.V. Prakash's Kingston movies released in the following weeks. It is still running successfully in theaters.

ALSO READ: Dragon: Blockbuster Tamil film set to release in Hindi theatres on THIS date; Check

article_image4

Dragon, which was made with a budget of just 37 crores, continues its hunt for collections at the box office even after 25 days. This movie has grossed ₹145 crores worldwide so far. Dragon is shocking star hero movies in Tamil.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Mayhem Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200 RBA

'Mayhem': Lady Gaga's latest album at No.1 on the Billboard 200

Recent Stories

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand AJR

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war shk

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026 gcw

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon